Ukrainian company to build an innovative apartment complex in new York. PHOTO
Ukrainian company “Archimatika” presented his first project for Manhattan (new York), which embodied all the principles of PRO-housing. Luxury complex with impressive architecture is designed so that its residents feel safe, but not alone. This writes Realt Onliner.
Project for new York — a serious matter for all architectural firms. And for the post-Soviet — and even status.
The lower residential floors are occupied by a small Studio. There is a tiny kitchen with a front little more than a meter and two burners to warm up, eat, then run an errand or to fall into bed.
Matching the kitchen and work place: laptop, the main tool of a freelancer, a lot of space is not necessary.
In this planning hierarchy dominated by the wardrobe and the bed: they provided most of the square.
Overall it is a hotel room high class.
And to live in it comfortably for a long time and under different circumstances, on the floor there is a large communal kitchen where you can prepare dinner as well as a lounge area where you can sit with friends or chat with a neighbor.
With such addition the lower block becomes more similar in typology to hostel-coliving.
Next level — odnopolnye apartments, area of which starts from 40 sq. m. Here each functional area gets more clear boundaries: the kitchen and the bedroom are separated, there is a small office.
Further, that is above, followed by five one of the apartments in the “attic” room with a view of the city, downstairs bedroom and kitchen. One of these apartments there is an exit to the terrace: it was because of the elevation, which is required by the local rules.
The last “cube” — penthouse, indispensable element of American elite homes. In each of the three bedrooms has a bathroom, a dedicated office and closet.
All bulky and seasonal can be hidden in the storage room — call it the “storage” language is not rotated. Dining room is located in the Bay window, where new York clearly.