Ukrainian cuisine is wonderful, but the salad “Herring under a fur coat” — is a horror! — Hector Jimenez-Bravo

Eight years after the release of the popular project “Masterchef” (STB) is one of its permanent judges of Hector Jimenez-Bravo launches its own show. It’s called “Probinsya s Ectora” and will come out on Sundays since the beginning of September.
“With age you start to appreciate the composition of the products”
For me it will be a great experience, said “Telefactor” Jimenez. — All just in my arms, next to me there will be colleagues, both in “Masterchef”. Of course, I’m thrilled and very excited. You know, when you work in the frame with their colleagues, though each plays a role. Now the role is one — and it’s mine! By the way, the new program is not only about cooking. You know, people are interested to look into my personal life, and I will reveal. Much of what you will talk about yourself, nobody knows. In the kitchen, during cooking, the revelations are somehow organic. Standing over the stove when you have a friend, and unwittingly begin to share their own experiences, secrets, problems. I think in “Probinsya s Ectora” we will have something similar.
So it’s not only culinary project?
— In the new program will be a lot of my personal secrets and of course, cooking. I’ll prepare products, which can not stand my guest. For example, one cannot stomach broccoli, cauliflower, the other can not stand fish. All my life I’m doing culinary arts and I know that the restaurant people usually order the dishes that they like. No one will order liver, if she doesn’t like. So the new show will be a real challenge for me. No cost and without recognition of heroes program.
One of the guests of the show “Probinsya s Ectora” was the famous choreographer Vlad Yama
— Did you have foods you hated?
— Of course. They are now. All my life I hate dried fish. I did not eat seafood. Any sea smell was unpleasant to me. I wanted to eat a pizza. My brother came up with this trick: so I ate seafood, the parents ordered me a pizza with seafood. It worked. The first time I made the attempt to try fish and seafood in 18 years — then he worked in the kitchen.
There was a time when just hated cauliflower and broccoli. But started experimenting in the kitchen trying new recipes and just forced myself to eat something that did not like before. In addition, with age you start to appreciate the composition of these products care about your health and accustom yourself to like useful products, which previously could not tolerate. I don’t always eat the lamb — because of the peculiar smell. But now, in my restaurant we serve delicious dishes with the lamb. I think the main secret of how to fall in love with a new product is to try it in different variations, look for recipes and new cooking technique.
“In the kitchen you can relax and think only about the taste of food”
— In addition to their own show, you have another premiere the ninth season of “Masterchef”.
— Oh, we have an amazing twenty participants! I was impressed with how kindly they treat each other. It seems that the participants of the ninth season already know how to heat up the atmosphere in the pavilion, so they behave differently than their predecessors. No more shouting in the kitchen all season long, we will laugh a lot. Besides, I think many viewers will be surprised abilities. I have eight years judge of cooks, so I was confident that I could see Amateurs through and through. I thought some participants too green, and definitely not surviving on “Masterchef”. But I soon had to completely change my opinion.
— Heroes of the ninth season managed to surprise you?
And not just once. This season we will have a contest in which I cook together with the participants. This is Latin cuisine. Now, some of the participants so delicious I made them that I wanted to eat every last crumb! I admit, from cooking in the kitchen get a lot more fun than just being filmed for the program. When you stand in the frame, you have to watch your posture, manners, gestures, to keep myself in good shape. And the kitchen I am in real life. Can relax and think only about the taste of the dish. I feel that members like to be around me, to cook together. This season there will be several such contests, when I will share their secrets of cooking.
— Remember the first season of “Masterchef”?
— Only recently thought about how much has changed in nine years. And this applies not only to our members but also the entire gastronomic culture of Ukraine. When I first came here, nobody even talked about cooking, the chefs, the cooks. Perhaps the people don’t even notice, but “Masterchef” helped to introduce cooking into their daily lives.
Remember the Ukraine nine years ago. Is it for someone lasagna, cream soups were a common thing? There are many bloggers, restaurants are growing like mushrooms after rain. We have opened a new trend, a new religion! I think when STB started working on the project, no one could even imagine what effect it will produce. Before restaurants existed only for the oligarchs, now more and more ordinary people go there just to eat.
Remember the first seasons, our selections were brought chopped and drizzled with chocolate fruit, some pineapple hedgehogs with eyes of olives. Thank God, now this “creativity” no, people do already know something about cooking.
— Time to relax this summer?
— A cool summer in Kiev is just perfect for me, I can’t stand the heat. In July managed for a while to go to Spain. I love to go to the mountains, to be in silence and breathe fresh air. I hate lying on the beach, I prefer to keep moving. Leaving on nature, experience peace and inspiration.
I think for many it is the perfect summer vacation and rest. For me, summer is working on TV projects, the opening of the summer terraces of my restaurants, menu development. Kiev differs from other European cities. Around the world in the summer the townspeople go on vacation, and tourists come to spend money. Therefore, the business does not stop in its development, all feel great. But in Kiev is still very poorly developed tourism, and at the end of may the whole business simply “crosses his fingers” and waiting for Sep thoughts on how to survive the summer. In this sense, in Lviv, for example, done an incredible job. There the streets are full of aliens!
“From beets to make soup, every appetizer, and even dessert”
— In spite of everything, say, you open a third restaurant.
— It’s true. But this place is not in Kiev, and Vilnius. In Lithuania, a lot of fans of “Masterchef”. Our project there, too, shown on TV, so there are opportunities for the development of my restaurants. But this does not mean that I will forget about Ukraine — almost my whole life is centered here. In addition, the potential in Ukraine is much greater than in the Baltic States. I just want to try myself there.
— What is your dream?
— You know what show business in my life won’t last forever. When this is over, will write a book with all the details of the creation of “Masterchef”. I have plenty of records and notes, you don’t want to miss a single detail. I think the book will definitely be successful.
— The latest trend in the culinary world — the use of local products. Which Ukrainian products are considered the best?
— Ukrainian cuisine is wonderful. But the salad “Herring under a fur coat” — it’s terrible. Sorry, this is a solid Mayo. Furthermore, Ukrainians like “Coat”, which is infused in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Eggs, mayonnaise, which also includes eggs, herring — don’t think that all together it can be called a healthy meal.
For “Olivier” you do not have many claims. It is popular not only in Ukraine, in Latin America we too often eat it. By mistake they call it Russian salad. Ukrainian dishes I love vareniki with potatoes, mushrooms and cracklings. Love banush recipe from Kamenetz-Podolsk. Think there he is the best in the country. Recently returned from Transcarpathia, we spent a few days in Mukachevo. We were preparing a cauldron on an open fire is something incredible!
Ukraine is full of seasonal fruits and vegetables. I love berries: blackberries, blueberries, strawberries. I can eat them by the kilo. And peaches, apricots make me happy. Always waiting for the season Kherson watermelons, like young beets. This is a great local Ukrainian roots. It is often overlooked, often simply boiled. But from beets you can cook anything: soup, any appetizer and even dessert.
