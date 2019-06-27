Ukrainian cyclist became the champion of the European games
The moneybox of the national team of Ukraine at the European games, which take place in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, added the seventh gold medal.
27-year-old native of Lugansk Anna Solovey became the best in the Cycling points race. Our athlete that experienced at the time, a lengthy suspension (in 2011, the Ukrainian was suspended from competition for two years after a positive doping test results for illegal drug drostanolone), scored 30 points. In the final Protocol of the Nightingale was ahead of the Austrian Verena Eberhardt three points and Czech Jarmila Machacova — five.
Note that in the medal standings Ukraine took fourth place, winning 27 medals — 7 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze. Our athletes ahead of only Russia, Belarus and Italy.
Photo of the NOC of Ukraine
