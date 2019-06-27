Ukrainian cyclist won the “gold” of the European games
Cyclist Anna Nightingale brought the seventh gold medal of the Ukrainian team at the European games 2019 in Minsk. About it reports UKRINFORM.
On the first day of competition at the racetrack Nightingale won on points race 25 km, which was attended by representatives of 17 countries.
Winning two intermediate finish and earning the circle of benefits for the Nightingale in the end, he scored 30 points ahead of nearest rival true Eberhardt from Austria. The bronze award went to the Czech Jarmila Mahakavi.
The assets of the Ukrainian team at the Games in Belarus for 27 awards – 7 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze.