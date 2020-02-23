Ukrainian Denys Berinchyk defended the title of WBO international champion (video)
Denis Berinchyk and Hector Sarmiento
Yesterday in Kiev held a fight for the international WBO belt in the lightweight division, in which the Ukrainian Denys Berinchyk defended the title against the encroachments of the Argentine Hector Sarmiento.
In the end, the fight lasted all 12 rounds and ended in a decisive victory for the Ukrainian.
All the judges unanimously awarded the victory to Berinchyk – 117-111, 117-112 and 118-110.
Full video of fight: