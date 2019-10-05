Ukrainian Denys Berinchyk in the bright battle defended the championship belt: the full video
On Saturday, October 5, in Brovary in the SEC “Terminal” was the fight for the title of world champion under version WBO International lightweight title between the belt holder Ukrainian Denis Berinchyk (11 wins, 7 of them by Ko) and Mexican Patricio Lopez Moreno (26 wins, 19 of them by knockout, 3 losses).
Our compatriot traditionally put on quite a show at the exit to the ring. Denis drove up to the corner… in a cage, being chained and masked “a La Deontay Wilder”. Making an impression on the audience and the opponents, the Ukrainians feel the master in the ring.
Moreno was significantly higher than that of our compatriot in anthropometry and tried to use it their advantage. Denis was included and feet, expertly dodging the blows, he regularly got the body and the head of the Mexican.
In the end, the fight lasted all 12 rounds without much bursts from both boxers, after which the judges unanimous decision 120-108,120-108, 120-109 — gave the victory to Denis Berinchyk, who for the second time successfully defended his championship belt.
We will add that also in the evening of Boxing, Max Bursak (34 wins, 5 losses, 2 draws) won by TKO in the fifth round Beck Modulestyle of Georgia, Dmitry Mitrofanov (6 wins, 1 draw) was knocked out in the fourth round, Serb Novak Radulovic, and Oleg Malinovskiy (24 wins, no defeats) was stronger on points of the Italian Vittorio Parrinello.
