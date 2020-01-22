Ukrainian deputies made their way to the podium at the winter youth Olympic games 2020
Orestes Kovalenko
18-year-old Ukrainian freestyler Orestes Kovalenko at the winter youth Olympic games 2020, which are held in Lausanne, Switzerland, won a bronze medal in big air.
Orestes took fifth place after qualifying, but in the final managed to break into the top three. The sum of the two best of three final jumps Kovalenko scored 179,50 points, which earned him a bronze medal.
Note that for the Ukrainians this is the fourth medal in the Olympics.
But, unlike hockey players and figure skaters who have won their awards as part of international teams, Kovalenko got a personal medal.