Ukrainian engineers launch the Antares rocket in the U.S.
Photo: nasa.gov
Experts from Ukraine participated in the electrical tests of the first stage of the launch vehicle on the island Wallops.
A group of Ukrainian specialists working on the preparation for the launch of the carrier rocket Antares to the American Corporation Northrop Grumman. On Tuesday, July 7, said the national security Council and defense of Ukraine.
According to him, a group of employees of southern design office and the NPP Hartron-Arkos in April of this year went to the United States to participate in the preparation for the launch of Antares, scheduled for September.
After two weeks of quarantine in the United States, the group has begun work, taking part in electrical tests of the first stage booster at the center of space launches on the island Wallops.
Northrop Grumman plans to help Antares to deliver cargo to the international space station by order of NASA.
We will remind, the basic design of the first stage of the American rocket Antares medium-class create Ukrainian enterprises of the space industry CB South them. M. K. Yangel and the southern machine-building plant. A. M. Makarov (both str) in cooperation with enterprises Khartron-ARKOS (Kharkov, Ukraine), Khartron-YUKOM (Zaporizhya), and Chezar, rapid (Chernigov), etc.
korrespondent.net