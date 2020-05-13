Ukrainian entered the symbolic team of the round 8 of the championship of Belarus
Oleksandr Noyok
The Ukrainian legionary “the Dynamo-Brest” Oleksandr Noyok entered in the symbolic team of the 8th round of the championship of Belarus, reported on the official website of the football Federation.
Noyok was one of the co-authors of the victory of “Dinamo-Brest” over Minsk “Dynamo” (2:1). Ukrainian helped organize the first team goal in the 5th minute.
Add that to the scoring attack in the opening match, the part was taken by another Ukrainian – Artem Milevskiy, whose active actions forced the opposing player to record his own goal.
Thanks to the home victory of “Dinamo-Brest” rose to sixth place in the Higher League with 13 points. “Dinamo” is in 13th place with nine points.