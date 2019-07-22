Ukrainian epee fencers won silver medals of the championship of the world (video)
Ukrainian men’s team on the sword, lost the final match of the world Cup, passing in Budapest (Hungary).
On the way to a decisive fight of our compatriots are successively coped with the home teams of the tournament and Italy, and in the semifinals confidently coped with China — 38:24.
In the final confrontation, the Ukrainian team came out in this format: Bogdan Nikishin, Anatoliy Gerey and novel Svichkar (spare — Igor Rathlin). From the start, the French took the lead, but in the third duel Gerey was able to come out ahead. The Ukrainians took the lead until the final duel, but finishing spurt had a better opponent — the final score 45:37 in favor of the French, who in the end became world Champions, but our boys were content with “silver”.
The entry of the final confrontation (watch from 2:33:00)
Thus, Ukraine with four awards in the asset (1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze) in fifth place in the overall medal standings.
