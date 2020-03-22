Ukrainian Eurobonds rose to a record
After a sharp drop last week, Ukrainian Eurobonds have risen and stabilized.
A few days Ukraine’s Eurobonds have risen to new highs, setting the bar at a yield of 11.5-14%. About it reports Interfax-Ukraine with reference to market participants.
It is noted that this week the rates have grown by 1.7 to 5.1 percentage points.
“Yield of short-term bonds maturing in early September of this year increased to 13.1% from 8%, Eurobonds with maturity in 2022 — up to 14% from 9.5%. Rate securities maturing in 2027 rose by 2.9 percentage points to 13% and maturing in 2032 by 1.7 percentage points to 11.6%”, — stated in the message.
It is also noted that a new low since November of 2018 made up of GDP-warrants — 52,6% of face value, down from 74.2 percent at the end of last week.
We will remind, last week because of the collapse in global stock markets, triggered by the fall in oil prices, GDP warrants and Ukraine’s Eurobonds fell sharply.