Ukrainian European champion has swapped sports to the circus: a vivid photo and video
23-year-old Ukrainian diver Maxim Dolgov, the participant of Olympic games in Rio 2016, as well as European champion in London-and Kyiv 2016-2017, decided to complete professional performances, and focus on the career of a circus performer.
“I’m done with the sport and more to return do not plan to. So, unfortunately, in the sports arena you will not see me. The reason for the end of his career is no longer an unwillingness to be in the national team, and the lack of motivation in sport. I wanted to try something new, associated with circus activities. That is, the same diving, with only a swing or a high dive, “—said the former athlete is in the comments Xsport.
Note that now the Debt is in one of the water of the circuses of China, but, as writes the edition, dreams of the famous Cirque du Soleil.
Photos and videos from Instagram Maxim Dolgov
