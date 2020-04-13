Ukrainian ex-contender for the title of world champion under version WBC violated the quarantine in the US, but ran away from police (video)
Ivan Redkach
Ukrainian boxer-professional Welterweight Ivan Redkach (23 victories, 18 of them by knockout, 5 losses, 1 draw) has decided to organize a run on the beach Santa Monica, in California, thereby violating the quarantine imposed in the US because of the pandemic coronavirus.
California police tried to bring the 34-year-old native of Shostka. But for this they first had to hold Ivan.
But with the physical training of the local guards was a misfire and Ukrainian with ease, they proved it.
Recall, Redkach was stripped of his license for biting an opponent in the ring.