Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20: bright photos of the star guests and first impressions
On Saturday, August 31, in the complex “mystetskyi Arsenal” in the center of Kiev started a week of Ukrainian fashion Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20. At the opening ceremony according to tradition was visited by many stars of Ukrainian show-business.
Photographer “FACTS” have been at the opening of this fashion event and took the best moments and outfits.
Among the star guests of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20 was a famous ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, showman Anatoly caught in a scandal recently, rap singer Alina Pash and others.
TV presenter Timur Miroshnichenko with his wife and daughter at the Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Showman Anatoly at the opening of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov at the opening of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Maria Burmaka on Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Natalia Zabolotnaya came with her daughter at the Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Vadim Oleynik on the opening of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Alina Pash at the Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
This time the fashion week was opened by designer Artem Klimchuk (photo 1-4). Costume from this Ukrainian designer chose the wife of Vladimir Zelensky Elena at the inauguration of the President.
Within the first day of the screenings works demonstrated A. M. G. (photo 5-10), GUDU (photo 11-14). Also his new collection presented by the famous Ukrainian designer Lilia Pustovit (15-20 photos).
Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20 was opened with a new collection Artem Klimchuk
Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20 was opened with a new collection Artem Klimchuk
Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20 was opened with a new collection Artem Klimchuk
Artem Klimchuk presented a new collection on the first day of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
The new collection of A. G. M. at the Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
The new collection of A. G. M. at the Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
The new collection of A. G. M. at the Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
The new collection of A. G. M. at the Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
The new collection of A. G. M. at the Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
The new collection of A. G. M. at the Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
GUDU new collection at Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
GUDU presented a new collection at Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
GUDU presented a new collection at Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
GUDU presented a new collection at Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Lilia Poustovit showed a new collection on the first day of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Lilia Poustovit presented a new collection on the first day of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Lilia Poustovit showed a new collection on the first day of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Lilia Poustovit showed a new collection on the first day of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Lilia Poustovit showed a new collection on the first day of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Lilia Poustovit showed a new collection on the first day of Ukrainian Fashion Week SS20
Five days of fashion Week their collections of a season spring-summer of 2020 will show 64 design brand.
Photo by Sergei Tushino, “FACTS”
