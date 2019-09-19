Ukrainian festival and exhibition, ‘the Voice of immigrants’: how to spend a weekend in new York and new Jersey (September 20-22)
What: Exhibition ‘the Voice of immigrants’
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September.
Where: Library Lobby Brooklyn College 2900 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. 11210
Read more: Who are the immigrants that have become the center of many performances, demonstrations and discussions? It is the people who work in restaurants, care for children, drive a taxi, run a business or go to school. They started their lives somewhere else and came to make new York their home. With their children they constitute 55 percent of the population of new York. They are a big part of our city.
The installation includes a series of panels of text, photographic and audio for a story about the immigrants and children of immigrants from different countries of the world. The municipal archive is based on documents and photographs from their extensive collections, which highlights how city officials are reacting to the immigrant population.
Cost: Free.
What: Free tours of new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September.
Where: meeting Place and time tours — click here.
Read more: Discover the city that never sleeps, with free walking tours in new York. Young and energetic tour guides know the city inside and out. They will guide you through the most famous and favorite areas of Manhattan and Brooklyn while entertaining you with fascinating stories and little-known facts, which are not found in guidebooks.
All tours are free, but you can tip the tour guide. Most of the tours with a length of 1.6 km and last two hours.
On some tours require pre-registration, however, recommended to register in advance for all tours, especially if you come in a large group.
Cost: Free.
What: the Story of the moon in photos
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September.
Where: 1000 Fifth Avenue at 82nd Street New York, NY 10028
Read more: July 20, 1969, half a billion viewers worldwide with a sinking looked at the scans of the first people to set foot on the moon. As a result of decades of technological innovation people have the opportunity to see a part of the moon with the pictures.
This exhibition, timed to the 50th anniversary of man’s landing on the moon, offers a series of visual images of the satellite from the dawn of photography to the present. In addition to photographs, the exhibition also presents drawings, prints, paintings, movies, astronomical instruments and cameras used by the astronauts of “Apollo” and scientists to study the moon.
Cost: $12-25.
What: a photography Exhibition Photoville
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September.
Where: Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St Brooklyn 11201
Read more: Photoville, one of the biggest and brightest exhibitions in new York.
At this feast images of Brooklyn Bridge Park will feature the work of over 600 artists, collections 90 exhibitions also will include discussions and master classes.
It offers drinks and treats.
Cost: Free.
What: Book festival in Brooklyn
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September.
Where: the Festival takes place on several locations in Brooklyn, schedule of events and venue — the link.
More: This annual literary festival brings together writers and literature enthusiasts from around the world for discussions, presentations, shopping, and even yoga. This year, the event will be writers such as Alexander Chee, Ted Chang, Susan Choi, Edwidge Danticat, Sarah Dessen, Akwaake of Amethi, Jonathan SAFRAN Foer, Jenny Han, Aleksandar Hemon, Mira Jacob, and others.
Cost: Free.
What: Ukrainian festival in new Jersey
When: Saturday, September 21 from 11:30.
Where: Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey, 60 N Jefferson Rd, Whippany, NJ 07981
Read more: Come to the tenth annual Ukrainian festival. Invited both Ukrainians and representatives of other Nations who want to join the Ukrainian culture and feel Ukrainian for a day.
At the festival visitors will find a great Ukrainian music, various performances, Ukrainian food, lots of beer, homemade Ukrainian desserts and much more.
Cost: Free.
What: presentation of the album of Russian singer
When: Saturday, 21 September at 20:00.
Where: The Public Theater 425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place) New York, NY 10003
Read more: Svetlana — acclaimed new York jazz vocalist, composer and band leader. Svetlana toured the country and abroad, have appeared in various national and international television programs and has been presented in many news and music publications.
As a child growing up in Soviet Russia, Svetlana often found solace in the darkest aspects of Soviet reality are regulated in the theaters of Moscow, where life seemed much more magical. She carried this love of movies throughout his life and wanted to make a record that would unite the visual and aural expressions of the genre. The resulting recording “a Night at the movies” is a collection of musical films out of fourteen tracks spanning a century of cinema.
“Night at the movies” reflects moments of joy and passion, sharp humor and reflection, and most importantly — imagination — concert album release will take viewers to the carnival of sound rolling smoothly from subtle flashbacks to the noisy “the riot”.
Cost: $20.
What: the Ukrainian party on the rooftop.
When: Saturday, 21 September from 21:30.
Where: Boro Hotel, 38-28 27th St, Long Island City, NY 11101
Read more: Ukrainian party on the roof in honor of the Indian summer. Spend your summer under the best Ukrainian hits. This is the last party in the open air in this season is the view of the city at night, fresh air, friendly atmosphere and plenty of Ukrainian music, and also competitions and gifts — all this and more awaits guests.
To set the mood of the evening will be Dj Aladdin and Dj StasФотки.
Cost: $20-25.
What: Festival ‘Matryoshka’
When: Sunday, September 22 from 12:00.
Where: Polanka Park 3258 Knights Rd, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020
Read more: Festival “Matryoshka” invites everyone to visit concerts, exhibitions, tastings, listen to live music and enjoy a delicious traditional Russian drinks and snacks.
This is a great opportunity to spend a Sunday afternoon with family and friends.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of Ukrainian folk dance
When: Sunday, September 22 from 12:00.
Where: Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral, 635 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013
Read more: enjoy delicious traditional Ukrainian food, various fun games. Also at the festival will be attended by dance groups, master-classes on decorative-applied art.
Additionally, the whole evening, guests will entice various artists live Ukrainian music.
Cost: $5.
What: Ukrainian autumn picnic
When: Sunday, September 22 from 13:00.
Where: Ukrainian Community Center, 90 Fleet St., Jersey City, NJ 07306
Read more: the picnic will be performing dance groups “Youth” and “Mallow”. Then guests will be offered a lottery where you can win attractive prizes. And also at the picnic will be a lot of Ukrainian food and drinks. This is a great event to spend Sunday evening in a circle of interesting people.
Cost: $5.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.