Ukrainian festival ‘Sousse’ and week beach fashion: how to spend a weekend in the USA (12-14 July)
I think something to do this weekend? ForumDaily selected events in major American Metropolitan areas that may be of interest to you. The case for small — to make choices and to have a good weekend.
So, in new York, will be held Ukrainian festival ‘Sousse’ and will perform with Jennifer Lopez.
Will be in Miami fashion week and Miami Swim Week Festival of music and arts in Overtown.
In Los Angeles preparing to a Greek festival in San Diego will host a meeting of the Russian cinema club ‘Prokino’
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area waiting for a naked Bicycle parade and the parade of Pets.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters.
How to spend a weekend in new York
How to spend a weekend in Miami
How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]