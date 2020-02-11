Ukrainian fighter Semyon Novikov became the champion of Europe (video)
Semyon Novikov
Ukrainian fighter Semyon Novikov for the first time became the champion of Europe on Greco-Roman wrestling in the weight category up to 87 kg.
In the final of the championship of Europe in wrestling, he confidently defeated the champion of Europe-2017, bronze medalist of the European games in 2019 and winner of three world Cup medals Hungarian Viktor Lorenza – 7:1. The last person to win a titled Hungarian, was Jean Beleniuk in the world Cup final in 2019.
In the semifinals, the seed in strong-willed style, won against Russian Alexander Komarov – 5:3.
Novikov brought the second medal of the Ukrainian team at the 2020 European championship, which takes place in Rome. Earlier in weight to 63 kg Kharkov Lenur Temirov won the bronze medal.
Recall that Beleniuk skips the current CHE, not making the tournament in the program of preparations for the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo, the license for which Jean already has.