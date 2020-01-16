Ukrainian figure skaters won the bronze medal of the winter youth Olympic games in 2020 (photo)
Ukrainian sports a pair of Sofia Nesterov and Artiom darenskiy won the bronze medal in the team competition of the winter youth Olympic games held in Lausanne (Switzerland).
Sofiya Nesterova and Artiom darenskiy
About it informs the press service of the Ukrainian Federation of figure skating.
The Ukrainians participated as part of a mixed team Vision, which took third place. Together with the Ukrainian skaters on the podium went up Andrew Mozalev (single skating, Russia), Regina Sherman (single skating, Hungary), Natalie D’alessandro/Bruce Weddell (dancing on ice, Canada). The team scored 18 points.
Champions of the youth Olympic games with a score of 24 points were the team members Courage, which included athletes from Estonia, Russia, Georgia and Japan.
Silver medal (22 points) went to the team of Focus in the Japanese, American and Russian skaters.
Team Motivation, which was made by the Ukrainian Andrey Kokura, ranked fifth, and the team of the Future with the participation of our dance couple Anna Chernyavskaya/Oleg Muratov – seventh.
As reported, January 12, the young Ukrainian figure skaters have won three medals of the international tournament in Poland.