Ukrainian film “Atlantis” made a splash at the Venice film festival (photos)
On Saturday, September 7, has completed its work 76 th Venice international film festival. As already reported “FACTS”, it started on August 28. In the main competition program was attended by 21 films from 17 countries.
Main prize “Golden lion” went to the American film “the Joker” Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. This painting talks about how comic-loser becomes the king of the underworld of Gotham city and becomes the main enemy of Batman. In the film one of the roles played by the legendary Robert de Niro.
Grand Prix of the jury went this year, to film Roman Polanski’s “the Dreyfus Affair” (original — “an officer and a spy”). The picture was taken on the basis of actual events that occurred in the late twentieth century. Hinacle in France. The trial of officer Alfred Dreyfus, who was accused of espionage, is one of the biggest in world history.
“Silver lion” for best Director was awarded to Swede Roy Andersson. This is one of the most extraordinary filmmakers of our time. During his long career he directed only six feature films. And here is the sixth of them — “infinity” — and brought the 76-year-old Director’s success in Venice.
Ukrainian film Director Valentyn vasyanovych, whose painting “Atlantis” won in Venice in a special competition program “Horizons”
“Golden lion” received the American film “Joker”, which was directed Todd Phillips (left). The main role is played by a famous actor Joaquin Phoenix (right)
French actress Emmanuelle Seigner has received Grand Prix of the festival for her husband, Director Roman Polanski
Italian Luca Marinelli best actor for the main role in the movie “Martin Eden”
Best actress at the Venice film festival 2019, the French Ariane Ascaris
At the closing ceremony of the 76th Venice international film festival visited the legendary rock musician, actor and producer Mick Jagger
The official hostess of this year’s festival was a famous Italian actress Alessandra mastronardi, the
Of Alessandra Mastronardi chose for the closing ceremony of a spectacular black dress
Actress Violeta Marrinan
Actress Catrinel Marlon
In a special competition program “Horizons” the best film it is a film by Ukrainian Director Valentine Vasyanovich “Atlantis”. In 2017 previous work Vasyanovich “black Level” was nominated for the award “Oscar” of Ukraine, but not got to number of nominees. “Atlantis” is filmed in the dystopian genre and talks about the future victory in the war with Russia.
“Golden lion” — the first festival award 48-year-old Todd Phillips. Until now, Todd Phillips has been known as the Director series of the cult Comedy “the Hangover”. The first part of this trilogy with Bradley Cooper in the title role in 2010, won the “Golden globe” in the category “Best Comedy or musical”. “Joker” was a completely unexpected work of Phillips.
“Golden lion” — the first festival award 48-year-old Todd Phillips (left)
The Director claims that the painting was a success solely due to the brilliant performance of Joaquin Phoenix (pictured right). The famous actor coming soon (October 28) marks 45 years of age.
“The Cup of Volpi” for best actress was awarded to a French Ariane Ascaris for his starring role in the movie “Worldly glory”. The same prize went to the Italian Luca Marinelli, recognized as the best actor for the main role in the movie “Martin Eden”.
Luca Marinelli at the closing ceremony of the festival appeared with a German actress Alissa Jung
The official hostess of the Venice film festival this year has been 33-year-old Italian actress Alessandra mastronardi, the
Of Alessandra Mastronardi attended each screening of the films included in main competition, as well as the opening and closing of the film forum. The actress known to the Ukrainian audience for the woody Allen film “to Rome with love” and the TV series “Medici: Lords of Florence”.
In the final day of the Venice film festival was shown the film “Burnt orange heresy”. This Thriller was shot by Italian Director Giuseppe Capotondi on the novel by American writer Charles Wilford. The action takes place in Italy in our days. American art critic travel with his new girlfriend across the country. One of the main roles was played by Mick Jagger.
76-year-old rock musician Mick Jagger flew in to Venice for the premiere, which was also shot 29-year-old Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki
Catrinel Marlon
Romanian beauty Catrinel Marlon well known in Europe. On 1 October she will celebrate 34 years. She posed for men’s magazines FHM and Maxim, advertised swimwear for Sports Illustrated. Additionally, Marlon starred in small roles in films. In 2019, the film goes by the famous Romanian Director Corneliu porumboiu the “Whistlers”, in which fans of the beauty of seeing their Catrinel.
Honorary awards Golden lion at this year Venice was handed the famous British actress Julie Andrews, who became famous for his roles in the famous musical “the Sound of music,” “Victor/Victoria” and “Mary Poppins” and cult Spanish Director Pedro Almodovar.
Photo Getty Images
