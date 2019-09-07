Ukrainian film “Atlantis” made a splash at the Venice film festival (photos)
On Saturday, September 7, has completed its work 76 th Venice international film festival. As already reported “FACTS”, it started on September 28. In the main competition program was attended by 21 films from 17 countries.
Main prize “Golden lion” went to the American film “the Joker” Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. This painting talks about how comic-loser becomes the king of the underworld of Gotham city and becomes the main enemy of Batman. In the film one of the roles played by the legendary Robert de Niro.
Grand Prix of the jury went this year, to film Roman Polanski’s “the Dreyfus Affair” (original — “an officer and a spy”). The picture was taken on the basis of actual events that occurred in the late twentieth century. Hinacle in France. The trial of officer Alfred Dreyfus, who was accused of espionage, is one of the biggest in world history.
“Silver lion” for best Director was awarded to Swede Roy Andersson. This is one of the most extraordinary filmmakers of our time. During his long career he directed only six feature films. And here is the sixth of them — “infinity” — and brought the 76-year-old Director’s success in Venice.
Ukrainian film Director Valentyn vasyanovych, whose painting “Atlantis” won in Venice in a special competition program “Horizons”
“Golden lion” received the American film “Joker”, which was directed Todd Phillips (left). The main role is played by a famous actor Joaquin Phoenix (right)
French actress Emmanuelle Seigner has received Grand Prix of the festival for her husband, Director Roman Polanski
Italian Luca Marinelli best actor for the main role in the movie “Martin Eden”
Best actress at the Venice film festival 2019, the French Ariane Ascaris
At the closing ceremony of the 76th Venice international film festival visited the legendary rock musician, actor and producer Mick Jagger
The official hostess of this year’s festival was a famous Italian actress Alessandra mastronardi, the
Of Alessandra Mastronardi chose for the closing ceremony of a spectacular black dress
Actress Violeta Marrinan
Actress Catrinel Marlon
“The Cup of Volpi” for best actress was awarded to a French Ariane Ascaris for his starring role in the movie “Worldly glory”. The same prize went to the Italian Luca Marinelli, recognized as the best actor for the main role in the movie “Martin Eden”.
In a special competition program “Horizons” the best film it is the picture of the Ukrainian Director Valentine Vasyanovich “Atlantis” (pictured in the header). In 2017 previous work Vasyanovich “black Level” was nominated for the award “Oscar” of Ukraine, but not got to number of nominees. “Atlantis” is filmed in the dystopian genre and talks about the future victory in the war with Russia.
Honorary awards Golden lion at this year Venice was handed the famous British actress Julie Andrews, who became famous for his roles in the famous musical “the Sound of music,” “Victor/Victoria” and “Mary Poppins” and cult Spanish Director Pedro Almodovar.
Photo Getty Images
