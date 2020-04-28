Ukrainian football may lose the legendary club
The Stadium “Chernomorets”
Odessa “Chernomorets” can refuse participation in the second part of the season in the First League, when the draw will resume this summer, according to Odessa.online.
During the forced pause in the season, the sailors have parted ways with head coach – the son of the head of Committee of the Ukrainian national teams Association football (UAF) Myron Markevych, Ostap.
As far as the publication of information, the reason for the departure of the squad – the dire financial situation at the club, wage arrears and a very uncertain future “Chernomorets”.
There is also a real possibility of disbanding of “Chernomorets-2”, which plays in the Second League.
“Chernomorets” is on the tenth place First in the League, with 22 points.
In March, the UAF indefinitely suspended all football competitions in the country due to the pandemic coronavirus.