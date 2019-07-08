Ukrainian football player signed a contract with the best club in Spain (video)
25-year-old player of the national team of Ukraine Olga Ovdiychuk became the player of champion of Spain of the last three seasons, Atletico Madrid. Our compatriot became the first rookie “plans” in the summer.
“This is a big step forward for me — to play in the Spanish League and especially at atlético. I am very proud to defend the colours of this great club. I won all possible titles in their country and now want to continue to grow here. I can play in different positions. I really like the game in attack, although unable to defend itself. But my main goal is to score goals, “said Olga in the first interview as a player of the club of Madrid.
Note that at the end of last season, Ovdiychuk born in the small village of Diuksyn in Rivne, has won the title of champion and Cup winner of Ukraine in the Kharkov “Zhilstroy-1” and became the best scorer of the championship of the country (acting on the position of flank midfielder, Olga scored 30 goals). Note that in 2016 and 2017 Olga was recognized as the best football player of Ukraine.
Photo by UNFPA
