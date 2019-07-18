Ukrainian footballer of “Barcelona” married a beautiful foreigner with a height 191 cm (photo)

Center “Barcelona” and Ukrainian national team 25-year-old Artem Pustovoy broke up with the bachelor life. Newly minted Vice-champion Spain on the basketball married 25-year-old Serbian volleyball player Mina Tomic. Wedding pictures newlyweds share on social networks. Interestingly, Pustovaya growth — 215 sm, and his beautiful-wife — 191 cm

We will remind, earlier Pustovoy played for Khimik in the shirt which has won the championship, and the Spanish “Obradoiro”. It was during performances for the club from South Artem met Mine, which at that time defended the colors of volleyball “Chemist”. Recently, at the end of the season, Tomic was left by one of the Italian clubs and, after retiring, moved to his beloved Barcelona.

