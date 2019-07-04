Ukrainian footballer of Hungarian “Haladas” tomorrow we play with the “Krasnodar”, one moskalskaya mug will fall (photos)
Yuri Gabovda
Ukrainian defender of the Hungarian “of Kalidasa” Yuri Gabovda the social network shared the “hot” expectations of the upcoming friendly match with the Russian “Krasnodar-2”, reports football.ua.
“Tomorrow we play against the “Krasnodar”. At least one moskalskaya mug will fall, the odds for a red card 1.01. Glory To Ukraine!”, – wrote Gabovda in Instagram.
Later, the player is given the entry from your page deleted, the newspaper notes.
Will track, whether Ukrainian.
“Haladas” will meet with “Krasnodar-2” tomorrow, July 5, beginning at 19:00.
Gabovda in favour of the Hungarian team in 2018. 30-year-old previously played for “Karpaty”, “Kryvbas”, “Tavria”, Minsk “Dynamo” and “movement”.
“Haladas” finished last season in 12th place in the championship of Hungary.
“Krasnodar-2” at the end of last season in the national Football League took 10-th place in the standings.