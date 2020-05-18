Ukrainian footballer officially became the champion of Belgium: Pro League has announced the early completion of the season
Eduard Sobol
The General Assembly Jupiler Belgian Pro League based on the decision of the national security Council and of decree of the relevant Ministry on may 8, 2020, and proposals of the working group and the Board of Directors for the organization of sports competitions (Croky Cup, Jupiler Pro League, 1B) on the 2020-2021 season, decided to terminate the Belgian championship and make a classification of the Jupiler Pro League after 29 rounds of the championship, the press service of the organization.
Thus, the “Bruges”, which is a Ukrainian defender Eduard Sobol, was declared the champion with direct access to the group stage of the Champions League.
Second place went to “Ghent”, advocated by Ukrainians Ihor Plastun, Roman Bezus and Roman Yaremchuk. “Gent” will be in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.
“Waasland-Beveren” will leave the elite division.
We will remind, in early April, Belgian clubs have supported the idea of early termination of the championship and brought the issue to the General Assembly About the League. The vote on the early completion four times postponed in connection with absence of a decision of the national security Council.
Brugge was a leader in the Pro League, ahead of running second “Gent” for 15 points. The Sable in the current season played in 26 matches, making four assists.
The Belgian championship is not the only one where it was decided to terminate the season. Earlier, a similar decision was made by the geographical neighbours Belgium, France and the Netherlands.
We will add that earlier UEFA has expressed indignation at the decision of Belgium to finish ahead of the championship.
Note that a year ago, another Ukrainian footballer Ruslan Malinovsky in the “Genk” has won the championship of Belgium.