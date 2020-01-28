Ukrainian footballer with a serious injury and was carried off on a stretcher in the match of championship of Hungary (photo)
January 28, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ivan Petryak
Ukrainian midfielder Hungarian “Fehervari” Ivan Petryak not help his team in the coming games, according to ulloi129.hu.
In the match of 17 Matchday of the championship of Hungary against the “Honved” (0:0) John on 59 minutes, was seriously injured ribs and was put off the field on a stretcher.
For the restoration of the Ukrainian will need at least a month.
In the current season on account of Petryak 1 goal in 21 games for the “Fehervari” in all the tournaments.
