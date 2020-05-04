Ukrainian for 2 minutes, managed to turn the match of the championship of Belarus on football (video)
Club Ukrainian Maxim Slyusarev – “Slavia-Mozyr” in the match of the 7th round of the championship of Belarus met on departure with “Vitebsk” and won 3:2.
Mazurana managed to turn the game in the endgame of the fight, thanks to the efforts of the Slusar.
A graduate of the Lugansk football came on as a substitute in the 71st minute and after a quarter marked his first goal in the match, equalized – 2:2.
And 2 minutes later, and brought guests victory – 3:2.
With this victory, “Slavia” has managed to reach Vitebsk in the standings, and with one more club “Gorodeya” divides 7-9 place behind leaders “Slutsk” by 6 points.