Ukrainian gentle and Kolyadenko became the Vice-champion world wrestling (photos)
Ukrainian Alina Berezhna and Iryna Kolyadenko became silver medalists of the world championship fight, which takes place in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).
Gentle (pictured in the header on the left) is two-times European champion and 2013 world champion in the category up to 72 kg consistently defeated American Victoria Francis (4:0) and the Chinese PA lia (7:0), but in the final in a bitter struggle gave way to Russian Natalya Vorobyova (2:4).
But Kolyadenko (pictured right) made a real sensation in the category up to 65 kg Our compatriot, last year became the bronze medalist of the Junior world Cup and the world Cup (U23), passed in qualifying Churchwarden Bolortuya from Mongolia (3:1) and the Chinese Wang SAAJAN (12:4), and in the semi-finals in the most difficult duel coped with experienced American Ann Forrest Molinari (6:5). Unfortunately, in the decisive battle Irina are unable to provide adequate resistance to Inna trazhukova from Russia (0:13).
Thus, the assets of Ukrainian sportsmen won three medals at the world Championships (one gold and two silver), and in the overall standings our team took the fourth place. Ahead of Russia (4 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals), Japan (3+2+2) and Georgia (2+0+1).
Note that the world championship fight will continue in Nur-Sultan until September 22.
