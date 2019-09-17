Ukrainian gentle will compete with Russian for “gold” the world championship fight
Alina Berezhnaya
Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) continues the world championship fight.
A native of Donbass wrestler Alina Berezhnaya reached the final in the weight category up to 72 kg.
In the semifinals our athlete in one of the doors made the representative of China PA Lehigh 7:0.
At the stage of the 1/4 finals Alina also badly beaten American Christine Victoria Francis 4:0.
In fight for “gold” Alina will meet with Olympic champion, Russian Natalia Vorobieva.
The final will take place tomorrow.
We will remind, in April Berezhnaya became the champion of Europe.