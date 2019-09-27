Ukrainian girl’s former foster parents call an “adult dwarf”, lives in…
New details have become known of the history with the Ukrainian girl her former foster parents-the Americans call a fraud — adult midget posing as a child. As it became known, Natalia, which Christine and Michael Barnett left in 2013, one in USA, went to Canada with three of his biological children currently living in foster families. Several years ago, it took the pastor Anton mance and his wife, Cynthia, have five children. Natalia lives they have on the rights of the child. The photo collection was published by the Daily Mail.
New parents Natalia
36-year-old Antwon and 39-year-old Cynthia, residing in Indiana, filed a petition that they be appointed guardians of Natalia grace Barnett and returned to her “old” age. Religious spouses mens aware of her previous relationship with parents, but I think Natalia teenager and accordingly treat her in the family. And she likes them. “They met with the girl mistreated and which doesn’t care enough. And decided to do something for her. If it is true that her parents left her, it’s terrible,” the source says about the family of mens.
. She claims that suffering from dwarfism. the girl was a grown woman-sociopath trying to kill them. Wife Barnett, provided a medical certificate to the court, have ensured that Natalia officially changed in the documents the date of her birth from 2003 to 1989. But now, years later, they were charged with that they left child.
Hearing this high-profile complicated cases will take place in October. Will be held in private and public mode. The court will have to finally decide whether Natalia vulnerable 16-year-old girl or a 30-year-old cheater-sociopath.
