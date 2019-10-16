“Ukrainian”: Giuliani admitted that he had business with the Parnassus
In the United States continues to investigate the scandal, known as “Ukrainian”. A pop-up every day, the details read like pages adventurous or detective novel. “FACTS” have tried to collect in this post the most interesting and important for the topic.
Monday, October 14, the personal lawyer of the President of the United States Donald trump Rudolph Giuliani first publicly acknowledged that he had received a lot of money from those arrested in Washington businessmen with Ukrainian roots Lion of Parnassus and Igor Fruman. Answering questions to Reuters, the former mayor of new York was forced to name the amount that he was paid to these gentlemen — 500 thousand dollars! However, Giuliani said that the money he took for the provision of legal services one of the firms, the owner of which was Parnassus. Firm Fraud Guarantee registered in Boca Raton, Florida. As stated on its website, it helps to “fight fraud, minimize risk and consequences for those who fell victim to the scams.”
Giuliani acknowledged that the money was transferred to him in two tranches within a few weeks. He worked this fee completely. The terms of the transaction were completed in 2018. But Giuliani continued to provide legal services to Parnassus and Romano in the current year.
Recall that these businessmen in the U.S. now accused of violating laws on lobbying and the law, which is strictly reglementary the funding of political parties and election campaigns of all levels. Parnas and Truman was unexpectedly among the most generous sponsors of the Republicans, although few of them knew. Donations of these businessmen are 576 thousand dollars!
And now the U.S. attorney’s office understands the origin of the money. There is every reason to believe that they were transferred to the accounts of Parnassus and Rumana from abroad. Therefore, sponsors of Republican candidates, including the trump, were foreigners, which is strictly prohibited. Giuliani says that the money is clean and “domestic American”.
A journalistic investigation conducted by the online edition Buzz Feed, forces to doubt it. Parnassus in certain circles known as a swindler. A native of Ukraine, Lev Parnas moved to the United States with his parents in 1976 when he was only four years. In the early 1990s, he tried to do business, selling consumer electronics and organizing container transport of goods from the U.S. to the former Soviet republics. He then worked as a broker in several companies engaged in operations with securities.
According to the financial regulator, FINRA, in the 1990s and early 2000s, Parnas used the name Larry Parnell. In Florida he was co-owner of at least three brokerage firms. Everywhere else in the documents was described as Parnell. In 2001, the new York public Prosecutor brought criminal case against one of the companies — Euro-Atlantic Securities, accusing the owners of links with organized crime. In 2003, authorities revoked the license of another brokerage company, Aaron Investment Group, where Parnassus was co-owner after refusing to pay fines for committing financial irregularities. And finally, in 2009, the license has lost another firm, which worked as the businessman’s Basic Financial LLC.
In the beginning of 2018 Parnassus evicted from his home in Boca Raton, because he was not able to pay the rent, amounting to 5 500 $ in a month. Three years before this for the exact same reason, lost their office in Florida and one of the companies that belonged to Parnassus.
After the eviction of a lion appeared before the court, but in the other case. It turned out that he took the couple from Miami 500 thousand dollars to shoot a feature film “Anatomy of an assassin.” New partners believe the Parnassus, after he has arranged a meeting with himself, Jack Nicholson! However, the couple did not know that the legendary actor was removed, and often do not understand where. Nicholson is suffering from memory loss. Parnas received the money, but the film has not started so far. To pay half a million dollars Leo refuses.
And here is the man who has some debts, suddenly begins to overspend. He pays personal attorney trump the hundreds of thousands of dollars, flying from the US to Europe and back, organizing meetings for the people trump in the first place for Giuliani, with the heads of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. It plays host to the President of the United States! Buzz Feed says that over the past year, the Parnassus left tens of thousands of dollars in expensive restaurants and strip clubs in several European cities, including Kiev.
According to some reports, the money he gave Igor Fruman. The businessman from Belarus. Moved to the United States in the 1980s. Then I was in the Ukraine, he liked Odessa. In 2005, Froman married Governor Elizabeth Naumova. In Soviet times, her father, Valery Naumov was the head of the shop “Vegetables-Fruit” in the town that brought him very good money. After the Soviet collapse, Naumov became a successful businessman. Fruman found a bride with a dowry. Elizabeth belongs to the jewelry house “joy”, the company Otrada Luxury Group, which sells expensive cars, yachts and elite alcohol. In addition, the daughter of a former store Manager owns the boutique hotel “Otrada” and the eponymous beach club. She has a business in Kiev, for example, Buddha-Bar.
However, family life Igor and Elizabeth has not worked. Any of the units owned by Naumova, which was made Froman, somehow became bankrupt. She is tired, and in 2017, she filed for divorce. Igor went to the USA and ended up in Miami.
As such “businessmen”, was surrounded by trump? Parnas and Truman acted through charity. A few years ago they went to the Board of Trustees of the organization “American friends of Anatevka”. This Fund, whose main objective is the construction of the village not far from Kiev for Jewish refugees from the East of Ukraine. The idea belongs to the chief Rabbi of the country Moshe Reuven Asman. Using the relationship of the Fund in the U.S., Parnas and Froman went to Giuliani. Next thing you know.
They convinced personal lawyer trump that will help to get the dirt on former Vice-President of the United States Joe Biden, whose son hunter for five years was part of the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Environment trump seized on this idea to sink already at the start of the race, the main competitor. Is Joe Biden is regarded as the most likely candidate from Democratic party on presidential election in the United States in 2020.
Why all this risky undertaking was required to Parnassus and Romano? It’s the dream of every gambler! You could open any door with his foot, claiming to enter into the house of the President of the United States! You can borrow money, promising to “solve the issue” at the highest level. But that’s not all. Trying to help people trump to convince Kiev to reopen the case against hunter Biden, Parnassus and Truman felt such appetite that began to hint to the Ukrainian authorities on the transfer of control of the “Naftogaz”!
Now the great combinators are under arrest. The judge set bail in the amount of one million dollars for each of them. He also demanded to provide surety that the Parnassus and Truman will not try to leave the territory of the United States. If the accused bail, their movements will be monitored using GPS sensors.
