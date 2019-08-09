Ukrainian goalkeeper UEFA disqualified for 10 matches for racism

August 9, 2019
Украинский вратарь дисквалифицирован УЕФА на 10 матчей за расизм

Constantine Makhno

Ukrainian goalkeeper of the Latvian “Ventspils” Konstantin Makhno received a 10-match suspension from the disciplinary Committee of UEFA, the official website of the organization.

It is noted that such sanctions have been imposed on the player for the episode, which happened on 90+4 minute of the return match of the second qualifying round of the Europa League against the “Valletta United” (2:2).

Makhno entered into a harsh discussion with a player of the Maltese club Amadou Samba, in which Ukrainian opponent insulted on racial grounds.

The referee of that match was removed the parties to the conflict, and Samba has been suspended for two matches.

