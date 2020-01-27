Ukrainian got ‘Grammy’: who’s the Hope of Shpachenko and how she became famous in the USA
In Los Angeles hosted the 62nd annual ceremony music awards “Grammy”. Ukrainian pianist Nadezhda Shpachenko with the album, The Poetry of Place won in the category “best classical compendium”, writes “Voice of America”.
Hope Shpachenko was born in Kharkov, she began to study music at the age of five years. For 13 years she has received recognition as a pianist and composer, performing with the Symphony orchestra of the Kharkiv Philharmonic.
In 1991, the family moved to Israel, and then in 1994 in the United States. Hope received a bachelor’s degree from the prestigious Cambridge University and then a doctorate of musical arts at the University of southern California.
According to the project bykvu.com Hope frequently performs solo and chamber recitals and as soloist with orchestras in North America and Europe in such venues as the Museum of art Los Angeles, Museum of “Phillips Collection” in Washington, “Chateau de Modave” in Belgium, “Concertgebouw” in Amsterdam and Carnegie hall in new York.
Shpachenko also toured Mexico with the orchestra of the “Baja California” and has performed with the orchestra of the Kharkov Philharmonic Symphony orchestra and San Bernardino in California.
Pianist specializiruetsya in the interpretation of new music, often acting with premieres of works by contemporary composers. In particular, it is Hoped, first performed works by Yuri Ishchenko: Concerto No. 2 (at the XVII International festival “Kyivmusicfest”) and Quartet No. 2 (in Ukrainian Institute of America in new York), as well as the concert “Dialogues” for piano and chamber orchestra Carter with ensemble nimbus in Los Angeles.
In addition, Hope has performed with world premieres, performing works by such composers as Elliott Carter, George Crumb, Daniel Felsenfeld, Tom Flaherty, Annie Gosfield, Vera Ivanova, Leon Kirchner, Amy Beth Kirsten, Hannah Leisha, James Matheson Missy Mazzoli, Harold Meltzer, Adam Schoenberg, Lewis Spratlan, Gernot Wolfgang, Iannis Xenakis, Peter Yates, Jack van Zandt, and many others.
Their concerts of Hope performs at the piano, but often uses a toy piano, percussion, harpsichord and synthesizer. Her performances are accompanied by the recitation, playing the synthesizer, and multimedia materials.
A native of Ukraine was declared at the 62nd Grammy awards in two nominations — “Best collection” and “producer of the year in classical music” for the album “The Poetry Of Places”. This is not the first time Hope got nominated for a prestigious award.
Earlier, the premiere collection of works of Hope called “Woman at the New Piano: American Music of 2013” during the 58th Ceremony of the award “Grammy” was nominated in three categories. This collection of works is accompanied by four solo and two duet compositions (performed with pianist Geneva Feiwen Lee) written for the album by composers Tom Flaherty, James Matteson, Adam Schoenberg and Peter Yates.
After moving and receiving education in the United States Hope, he taught at the Polytechnic University of California (Cal Poly Pomona), gave concerts and lectured in the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and California Institute of the arts. Now the Hope of Shpachenko Professor of piano at the University Pomona. In 2017 she received the award “For excellence in research and creative activities”. She also teaches at the University of Cape town.
“Hope of Shpachenko received the title of doctor of musical arts and masters degrees at the University of southern California, from which he graduated with “excellent”. Among her teachers John Perry in Los Angeles, Victor Rosenbaum in Boston, and Victor Derevianko in Israel, Seraphim Schwartz in Ukraine”, – reported on the website of the National Symphony orchestra of Ukraine.
