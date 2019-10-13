Ukrainian gymnast Radivilov won bronze in vault at the world Championships
Igor Radivilov
Ukrainian gymnast Igor Radivilov won the bronze medal of the world championship in the vault. This was reported in the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.
The world Cup was held in Stuttgart, Germany. October 13th the last day of the competition.
In the vault, Ukraine was represented by Igor Radivilov. In the end, he became 3rd with an average amount for both the jump – 14,749.
The winner was Nikita Nagornyy of Russia – 14,966, in second place also Russian Arthur Dalaloyan – 14,933.
We will remind, in February, Igor Radivilov took the gold in the vault at the world Cup in Australia. Ukrainian gymnast scored 14,949 points.