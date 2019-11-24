Ukrainian gymnasts the Vernaeve Radivilov and bachynska won the “gold” of the world Cup (photos)
November 24, 2019 | Uncategorized | No Comments|
Sunday, November 24, Ukraine won four awards at the world Cup in gymnastics in the German Cottbus.
In addition, our gymnasts three times rose by the highest step of the podium Olympic champion Oleg Verniaiev (pictured in the header) got gold in exercises on bars, Igor Radivilov won vault and Anastasia Bachynska was not equal in the floor exercise.
Igor Radivilov
Anastasia Bachinskaya
In addition, the Ukrainian gymnast Diana Varinsky was second in the beam.
Diana Varinsky
Note that on the first day of competition in Cottbus titled Vernaeve won the bronze medal in the pommel horse.
.
Photo of the NOC of Ukraine
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter