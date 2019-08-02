Ukrainian has launched a service to select gifts for the Instagram profile
GiftHub gets a percentage of every successful purchase users
Ukrainian Igor Levenets together with the team of three launched GiftHub service to select gifts for the Instagram-profile.
It launched its service on the platform ProductHunt. For the first three days the project has collected more than 400 votes.
The site will analyze Instagram profiles and if the account is active enough, says category. For example — phones and accessories, Board games, decorations.
The gifts can be purchased on Amazon or the store Sanatty. GiftHub earns on affiliated links, i.e., it receives a percentage of every successful purchase users.
Team GiftHub wants to increase the profitability of the service. The web version of the service created with an eye to the American market, this should help. After launching on Product Hunt, the service has already received offers integration with two foreign stores.
Legally, the project works through the FOP of the founder.
Now the team GiftHub is working to expand the range of gifts and training algorithm. In the nearest plans — start the recognition of objects in photos. This will help the AI better advise suitable gifts.