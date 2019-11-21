Ukrainian heavyweight became the world champion in kickboxing (video)
Roman Cricle
Ukrainian heavyweight Roman Cricle (45-7, 24 KO) enchanting had a fight against the Moroccan Tariq of Hlabisa (46-6-1) and became world champion in kickboxing versions of One Championship.
28-year-old native of Chervonograd took revenge for the defeat of 2015, when they met in the tournament of SuperKombat.
At this time, the novel powerfully held the whole fight, three times, sending the opponent into a knockdown.