Ukrainian heavyweight in the blood has won “gold” European games (video)
Ukrainian boxer Viktor Vykhryst, who competes in the heavyweight division (over 91 kg) won the gold medal in the European games held in the capital of Belarus — Minsk.
On the way to the final our athlete consistently won a unanimous decision from the Russian of Ivan Veryasov and Serbia’s Vladan Babic, and in the semifinals prematurely ended the fight with Marco Horvat, Miloon. In the decisive battle his rival was Murad Aliyev, representing France. It is noteworthy that the judges prematurely ended the match because of the deep dissection of the Victor over the left eye, and counting points, four of the five referee gave preference to our athlete.
“This victory is a big step to the Olympic games. It was one of the most important tournaments before Tokyo 2020, probably the most important. The tournament was held at the highest level, I first performed at the level of this scale. Belarus, like Ukraine, actually, is a very good country, all friendly. In fact, I felt like at home“, — shared his emotions the boxer after winning awards in the comments Xsport.
Two medals of various value added to the Treasury of Ukraine our gymnasts. Oleg Vernaeve won the silver medal in the all-around, scoring 84,632 points at the end of six exercises and losing only to Russia’s David Belyavskiy (85,465), and Diana Varinsky also in the all-around with 52,766 points in the asset after the three exercises was third, behind Russian angelina Melnikova (54,498) and the French laurette Sapri (54,166).
Two “bronze” in the assets of Ukrainian karate. Beauty-from Lvov Galina Melnik in the category up to 68 kg failed to pass in the semi-final our compatriot Irina Zaretsky, who performs under the flag of Azerbaijan and Valery Chebotar (84 kg) from Chernivtsi to Turku lost to Ugur Aktas.
Thus, the results of today’s day of competition Ukrainian athletes won five awards, bringing the total to 37, and continue to hold the team to fourth place in the medal rankings.
