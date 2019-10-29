Ukrainian Hip-Hop/R&B artist Sysuev has presented a new clip
Ukrainian Hip-Hop/R&B artist Sysuevsubmitted a video for the track “Good Life”. The release blends the genres hip hop, g-funk and West coast music that was popular in the mid-1990s.
A month ago Sysuev asked my friends from different countries to make a short video to show how they feel the track “Good Life”, what he means to them. Having collected them together, the artist team has been assembled fun video.
The track “Good Life” is the main song of the album of the same name, which was introduced in the summer of this year. Sysuev long enough to cooperate with American labels, released separate singles and albums, but the new release “Good Life” decided to run it on their own indie label.
“The era of big music corporations, major studios, record labels in the past. They only hurt the artists. I’m ready to write a large book on the subject. The album “Good Life” special. When he wrote, not looking for compromises, the mainstream, fast HYIP, just do it like I feel wanted. Blue-eyed Soul artist, a white guy who creates black music. Album you can include many years, and it will sound as bright,” says Sysuev.
Edition Myriadmuzik describes the album “Good Life” as a must-have for lovers of funk, soul, R&B music. Resource HipHopXclusives notes that all songs of the album are bright, interesting and easy at the same time, they should pay attention to radio stations. Rap blogger Firerapper also positively reviewed the album, noting significant progress as an artist Sysuev and modern Ukrainian music in General.
Sysuev — the winner of “Promotion” on the TV channel Music Box UA and showcase Kyiv Music Days. Creates music in the genres of Hip-Hop, R&B and Electronica. He was one of the first Ukrainian artists who managed to sign a contract with the American label of One Percent and to release there debut album “MmrZ”. In June of 2019, he published his new album “Good Life”, which was well received by the foreign press.