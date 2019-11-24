Ukrainian in Moscow Laden with Putin and called his wife
In the Russian capital there was an emergency with the participation of Ukrainian women. A mentally ill woman broke to Putin and presented his wife.
On 20 November in Moscow on red square saw the lady that tried to penetrate the Kremlin. Poor drew the attention of Muscovites and tourists, because it demanded a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin even said that she is his wife.
The woman twisted arrived on the scene, officers FSO and sent it for examination in a mental hospital
Into place there arrived law enforcement officers from the Federal security service of the Russian Federation. The woman was taken with suspected schizophrenia in a psychiatric hospital named after Alekseev. It turned out that the lady — 36-the summer citizen of Ukraine Natalia.