“Ukrainian”: in the US arrested another person involved in
In new York arrested the business partner of businessmen of Ukrainian origin Igor Fruman and Leo Parnassus David Correa. Businessman, FBI agents picked up at the airport. Kennedy. The businessman allegedly came to new York to voluntarily surrender.
As informs Bi-bi-si, together with Romanom and Parnassus, he is charged with violation of laws on financing of election campaigns, financial fraud and illegal lobbying of interests of a foreign state in the United States.
According to the prosecution, entrepreneurs from Florida Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas since at least 2018 tried to enlist the support of influential politicians from the Republican party to promote their own business interests.
Just different organizations and foundations that support President Donald trump, businessmen donated almost 500 thousand dollars. Thus, according to the statement of public organizations involved in monitoring of such donations, such funds in the accounts of companies belonging to Romano and Parnassus, was not.
The consequence suspects the money was transferred to the election funds of the Republican party, was received by the entrepreneurs from foreign sources, which is a direct violation of U.S. law.
One of the business partners of immigrants from the Soviet Union was the personal lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani, who received a “consultancy service” from companies belonging to Romano and Parnassus, 500 thousand dollars.
Except Froman and Parnassus, allegations of illegal lobbying and violations of rules of financing of election campaigns were brought against the California resident Andrey Kukushkin.
