“Ukrainian”: informant, who wants to see trump has taken under Federal protection
The informant who reported about the scandalous conversation of Donald trump, Vladimir Zelensky, now under Federal protection. This was reported by CBS News on Sunday, September 23.
The lawyer as a “whistleblower” Andrew Bakay pointed out that the office of the Director of National intelligence provides protection. The fact that the intelligence officer had received threats.
Still little is known about the whistleblower, which, according to the complaint, was not a direct witness to the conversation, but was informed about its content colleagues from the White house.
The New York Times reports that the whistleblower — employee of the CIA and works in the headquarters of the Agency in Langley.
and stated that this employee could face “major consequences”.
It was also reported that due to talks with Zelensky Donald Trump threatens to “ukraineat”.
