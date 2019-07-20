Ukrainian Junior with a record won the championship (photos)
Young Ukrainian hammer thrower Michael Cohan has won the European championship U-20, which is held in Boras (Sweden).
18-year-old native of the Dnieper very confidently made in the sector. In five of the six attempts Michael has thrown a shell for a mark in 80 metres, and in the third approach, with the result 84,73 m and did set a European record among juniors. The world record in the age categories U-20 belongs to Ashraf El Seify from Qatar — 85,57 m.
“I am very pleased, as I was driving here for the gold medal. The start of the competition was difficult because of the rain, but when the sun came out, it was much better. Since then, as I won your first gold in Hungary, I managed to improve my technique and strength. In order to break a world record, we need to improve even more. When I get back home, I will start preparing for Doha, “—shared his emotions the Ukrainian press service of the tournament.
The Ukrainian set a European record in his third attempt
Let’s add that second place went to the Greek Christ Frantzeskakis (84,22 m), third was the Italian Giorgio Olivieri (78,75 m).
.
