Ukrainian Kalinin made it to the finals of the tennis tournament in Las Vegas
November 10, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Angelina Kalinina
Ukrainian tennis player angelina Kalinina reached the final of the ITF tournament in Las Vegas (USA).
181-I racket of the world won a landslide victory over canadian Katherine sebov (WTA, 256) – 6:3, 6:0.
The match lasted 1 hour and 14 minutes.
In the first set, the Ukrainian tennis player proheal with the score 1:2, then won 11 of 12 games.
In the other semifinal, another one of our compatriot – Katarina Zavacka (WTA 110) in a persistent duel conceded to the Japanese Mayo Hebe – 6:7 (8-10), 4:6.