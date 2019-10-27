Ukrainian Kichenok won the final of tennis tournament in China (photos, video)
Ukrainian tennis player Lyudmila Kichenok won in doubles on a small final tournament, which ended in China Zhuhai.
Our compatriot together with the Slovenian Andrea klepac on the way to a decisive match consistently beat a pair Kalashnikova (Georgia) / the Kenin (USA) — 2:6, 6:4, 11:9 and the Chinese Duo Jiang Xinyu / tan Tanguay— 2:6, 6:4, 10:6.
In the final against yet another Chinese, Duan Injen / Jan Jaouani the whole struggle was over in two sets — 6:3, 6:3 in favor of Ukrainian women and her partner.
Lyudmyla Kichenok (left) and Andrea klepac with a trophy
Note that Lyudmyla Kichenok wins the trophy at the tournament in Zhuhai for the second year in a row in 2018, she won the competition with her sister Hope.
Add that another one of our compatriot 17-year-old Daria Snigur are unable, unfortunately, to become the champion of the Junior final of the tournament. The Ukrainian reached the final of the competition held in Chengdu Chinese, but lost in the decisive match the leader of the Junior rankings to the French Dian parry 1:6, 3:6.
on which our compatriot will start on Monday, October 28 with a match against the second racket of the world Czech Carolina pliskova.
