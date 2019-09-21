“Ukrainian Kim Kardashian”: that’s what she was before the surgery
Alena from Kiev’s Omovich twenty-four, and she looks like a real doll.
She has a blog and periodically publish there own photos.
The girl called “Ukrainian Kim Kardashian”
so like a doll!
Unreal waist!
And without makeup she looks cute.
Isn’t it?
Such eyes!
She’s just perfect!
Manicure, hair, skin… amazing!
Such fancy outfits!
Piercing in the dimple between collarbones. Interesting.
Only recently it became clear that in fact he was in real life isn’t like that.
Disproportionately narrow waist…
Face…
Even the legs. All of these are results of photo editing using Photoshop.
If you look to your waist, you notice the slightly blurry edge of the blanket.
But very good work!
And all this for publicity.
Perfect, right?
And so?
Here it is, a natural waist.
But you look like Alena looked before plastic!
Very attractive and nice girl!
It’s amazing how beautiful nature lady decided to exchange it on the puppet mask.
What do you think, what image is she more?
So really beautiful!