Ukrainian Kseniya Simonova made a splash on the talent show in the UK (photos, video)
The winner of the show “Ukraine got talent” Kseniya Simonova continues to conquer the world audience. and now impressed the judges of the talent show in Britain “Britain’s Got Talent: Champions”. After the moving rooms Ksenia jury did not spare compliments and applauded the Ukrainian standing.
Simon conquered the show with their first performance at the stage of selection. She received the “gold” button, which allowed to go directly to the finals. In the end Simon took third place in the British show, as in the us last year.
The final number Simonova dedicated to the memory of Princess Diana.
