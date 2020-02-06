Ukrainian Laziness became a member of the exchange in the NBA
Alex Laziness
Ukrainian Central Alexei Laziness became a member of the exchange between the “Atlanta hawks” and “Sacramento kings” and will now play in the Pacific division of the Western conference.
Add that together with Ukrainian in California went forward Jabari Parker, but in the opposite direction followed by Dwayne Dedmon.
In addition, Sacramento gave their peaks of the second round this and next year.
Lazy said goodbye to the “hawks”, leaving a short and concise message in Instagram.
“Thank you, Atlanta,” wrote Alex.