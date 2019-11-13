Ukrainian Laziness played an NBA match against “Denver” (video)
November 13, 2019
Alex Lane
Ukrainian center “Atlanta hawks” Alexey Lani had the best match of the season.
In the confrontation with the “Denver nuggets” (125:121) 26-year-old Ukrainian came off the bench and played in the amount of 22 minutes.
For the time spent on the floor, Alex scored 17 points, while converted 5 of 6 two-point, 1/2 4/8 three-pointers and free throws.
In addition, Laziness made 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block-shot.
The coefficient of “+/-” Ukrainian was +18.
We will note that earlier in the season Lane did not gain more than 6 points.
In the Eastern conference, Atlanta is located on the 10th place, having after 10 games 4 wins.