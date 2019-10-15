Ukrainian Lunin joined the list of nominees for the prize the Best young player in the world
Tuttosport on its official website published the top twenty young players-finalists of the Golden Boy-2019.
In the coveted top 20 included the goalkeeper “Valladolid” and the national team of Ukraine Andrey Lunin, who in the summer became the world champion U-20.
In addition to Ukrainian, for the prize of best young player expect, in particular, midfielder “Chelsea” Mason mount, the winger of real Madrid Vinicius Junior, midfielder of “Arsenal” Matteo Guendouzi, and forward the ANS Faty (FC Barcelona), Erling Holland (Salzburg) and joão félix (atlético).
For the last game, the Ukrainian fans were able to watch live yesterday during the qualifying match of Euro 2020 qualifier between Ukraine and Portugal.
The prize is awarded to the best player born after January 1, 1999.
Last year it won Matteis de Ligt, then played for “Ajax”.
By the way, de Ligt is present in the current short list.
The winner will be named on December 16 in Turin.